Players That Can Start In Chelsea’s Starting XI On Saturday As James, Ziyech And Silva Won’t Play

According to Daily Mirror, Graham Potter would be without 4 starters later today at Stamford Bridge for the Premier league game against Southampton.

The Sport publication confirmed that Reece James, Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva, that all started against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday won’t play against Southampton on Saturday because they are aren’t in Squad.

Marc Cucurella who also travelled with the squad to Dortmund and got some few minutes against the Edin Terzic’s side will not be included in the Matchday squad for the Clash Against Southampton.

Gabonese Forward Pierre Emerick Aubameyang will also not feature Against Southampton, just few days after Graham Potter claimed that the former Barcelona Star is an important Player in the team.

Despite the confirmed absence of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella, Reece James and Hakim Ziyech against Southampton, Chelsea still has a huge squad.

We take a look at 8 Players that are guaranteed of a spot in the starting lineup against Southampton on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

1. Kepa Arrizabalaga

The Spanish National is expected to return to the starting lineup, having started Chelsea’s last 5 games across all competitions.

2. Benoit Badiashile

The France National didn’t travel to Germany for the UCL against Borussia Dortmund. With Thiago Silva out of the Matchday squad against Southampton, Benoit Badiashile is definitely going to return to the starting lineup on Saturday afternoon.

3. Enzo Fernandez

The Argentina National has started and played full minutes in all of Chelsea’s last 3 games. He’s expected to start against Southampton.

4. Noni Madueke

The Englishman made his first Chelsea start last weekend against West Ham United at London Stadium.

5. Mykhaylo Mudryk

The Ukrainian Winger started against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday. His performance wasn’t exceptionally great but, he could also start against Southampton.

6. Joao Felix

The Portuguese National is expected to make his Stamford bridge debut by starting against Southampton.

7. Ben Chilwell

With Marc Cucurella out of the squad against Southampton, Ben Chilwell is going to return to the starting lineup, having started against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

8. Kalidou Koulibaly

The Senegalese National has missed Chelsea’s last 4 Premier League games against Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Fulham and West Ham United due to his bad form but, he was impressive against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

