Players That Are Likely To Move The English Premier League Today

The January transfer window deadline in the English Premier League has always been a busy period for clubs that are interested in selling their players and clubs that are also interested in signing some players. Arsenal will announce the signing of Jorginho from Chelsea today, but they will not be able to sign their primary target Caicedo, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United are showing a very strong interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Sabitzer, and the player is interested in joining Erik Ten Hag’s side. The player has been reduced to a bench role since his move from RB Leipzig. Manchester United wants to sign him on loan to replace the injured Eriksen.

Chelsea football club have not given up on the signing of Enzo Fernandez even though Benfica president is unwilling to sanction the sale of the youngster.

Ilya Zabarnyi is on the verge of completing his move to Bournemouth; the deal will be completed today as it stands, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. It is coming off the back of the signature of Hamed Traoré.

Nottingham Forest are pushing for the signature of former Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas; it is said that the keeper is interested in the move, and the final decision is up to PSG.

