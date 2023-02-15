Players Potter Should Drop in Chelsea’s Match Against Dortmund Today

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea will play today in UEFA Champions League against Borussia Dortmund and the Graham Potter side will be looking forward to getting their first win in a long time.

However, to avoid another unimpressive win today, there are three players which the team manager shouldn’t start.

First is Marc Cucurella, as the former Brighton and Hove Albion left-back has failed to live up to the expectations of many fans of the club on him.

In terms of attacking, he is found to be most times clueless, as this can be seen last weekend when he should pass the balls forward, but instead was more bent on passing the ball backward.

Secondly, Mason Mount should be benched again today, as the Blues midfielder maybe due to being played times has been dropping in performances for some matches now.

Last but not the least, Kai Havertz should be dropped for David Datro Fofana to lead the attacking line.

This way, Chelsea can actually carve out a good result against Dortmund tonight.

Surdhiq (

)