Chelsea will travel to London Staduim to lock horns with West Ham United in their Premier League clash this weekend.

The Blues played a goalless draw against Fulham last weekend, while West Ham United also played a goalless draw against Newcastle United.

Chelsea have played 21 Premier League matches this season winning 8, drawing 5 and lost 7 with 30 points as they sit on the 9th position in the Premier League table this term.

West Ham United are 15th in the Premier League table with 18 points, they will be willing to all three points from a Chelsea side yOthat is still struggling this season.

Chelsea are still struggling this season despite their huge investment on top quality players both in the summer and winter transfer window.

The Blues will be willing to go all out to win their f in 2023, but it all depends on the Calibre of players the big boss will want to start in the game.

The Blues could start this 3 players to help them boss team be this weekend.

1. Joao Felix.

The Portuguese bright start in a Chelsea a little shirt against Fulham was halted by a straight red card he received in the game.

The Chelsea forward has serve his suspension and he is available for selection ahead of West Ham game. Chelsea could beat West Ham if the starts Felix against the Hammers, his excellent foot work and ball control could help Chelsea win against West Ham.

2. Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea new boy was the best player in the field against Fulham last time, and the Blues could do better an win the clash if Potter start the Argentine in his position.

3. Noni Madueke.

His ball control and excellent run in the opponents half was excellent and could do better of the Blues boss start him against West Ham.

