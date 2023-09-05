Players Nigeria’s Coach Should Consider In Midfield Ahead Of The Game Against São Tomé and Príncipe

As Nigeria’s national football team prepare for their upcoming match against São Tomé and Príncipe, the midfield area is a key area of focus. The midfield is often referred to as the engine room of the team, and selecting the right players for this crucial position can make a significant difference in the outcome of the game. Here are three midfielders that Nigeria’s head coach should consider ahead of the match:

Wilfred Ndidi:

Wilfred Ndidi is a familiar name to Nigerian football fans and has established himself as one of the top midfielders in the English Premier League with Leicester City. Known for his incredible work rate, ball-winning ability, and excellent passing range, Ndidi can provide the stability and defensive cover needed in the midfield. His presence in the squad could offer a solid foundation for the team to build upon.

Joe Aribo:

Joe Aribo is another exciting midfield option. He possesses a unique blend of skills, including dribbling, creativity, and goal-scoring ability. Aribo’s ability to drive forward with the ball and create goal-scoring opportunities could add a new dimension to Nigeria’s midfield play, especially against a team like São Tomé and Príncipe.

Frank Onyeka:

Frank Onyeka has been making a name for himself in with Brentford. He is a versatile midfielder who can play both defensively and offensively. Onyeka’s tenacity in the tackle and ability to make incisive passes make him a valuable asset in midfield. His inclusion could provide the team with flexibility and tactical options.

In conclusion, as Nigeria’s head coach prepares for the game against São Tomé and Príncipe, it’s crucial to consider the midfield options carefully. Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo, and Frank Onyeka are three midfielders who could bring different strengths to the team. The right combination of these players could give Nigeria the edge they need in midfield and help secure a positive result in the upcoming match.

SportFocus (

)