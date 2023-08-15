Players Man United need to drop to the bench if they want to play better in the next match.

Manchester United kicked off their campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Wolves at Old Trafford.

While the win provided a much-needed boost for the team, there are players who struggled to make an impact and might find themselves on the bench in the next match under the watchful eye of manager Erik Ten Hag.

Alejandro Garnacho failed to live up to expectations in the tonight’s league match. Despite being given chances to shine, his wastefulness in front of goal and questionable decision-making hindered the team’s attacking prowess.

These shortcomings left United struggling to create meaningful opportunities, prompting many to believe that Garnacho’s spot in the starting lineup might be in jeopardy for the upcoming match.

Mason Mount faced difficulties in finding his rhythm during the game. His struggle to make a noticeable impact on the match was evident, and Ten Hag’s decision to substitute him in the second half further emphasized his lackluster performance.

Antony faced criticism for his predictability on the field. His inability to successfully navigate past defenders and complete dribbles hindered United’s fluidity in attack.

Additionally, missed opportunities to put the team in control highlighted his struggles during the match, he should be dropped for their next match vs Spurs.

