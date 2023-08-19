Players Man United need to drop to the bench if they want to play better in the next match

Manchester United suffered a disappointing defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in their second match of the season, a result that has raised questions about certain players’ performances and their suitability for starting positions in the upcoming matches.

Lisandro Martinez found himself far from his best in the heart of the defense during the game. he was largely culpable for the second goal scored by Spurs due to him failing to do his defensive responsibilities well.

Marcus Rashford struggled to leave an impact on the game. His performance was lackluster, failing to capitalise on the opportunities that were created for him.

Throughout the match, Rashford seemed distant from the action, making little contribution to the team’s attacking efforts.

Antony had a game to forget in the second fixture. He struggled to create meaningful opportunities for Manchester United, which led to his eventual substitution.

Pellistri, who replaced Antony, managed to inject more effectiveness into the team’s attack. This highlights the need for a reevaluation of Antony’s starting position.

Garnacho failed to deliver the expected performance once again. His inclusion in the lineup didn’t yield the desired impact, and he struggled to meet the expectations placed upon him. Considering his lackluster showing, it might be more suitable for Garnacho to be utilised as a substitute.

