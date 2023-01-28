Players Man United could sign before the close of the January transfer window

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United coach, Erik Ten Hag stated in his pre-conference recently that if the opportunity comes for him to sign players this January, he’ll take it & also admitted that the decision isn’t up to him, without further ado Below are the three players

Youri Tielemans

The Leicester City midfielder is a curious case.

The 25-year-old is set to be available on a bosman deal at conclusion of this current campaign, yet no clubs has tabled an official bid for the highly-rated playmaker.

The likes of Newcastle & Arsenal have previously shown interest & seem to have other targets on their radar for now.

With the news that Donny Van De Beek will be out until the remainder of the season, United will certainly need a midfielder to cover up, So Youri Tielemans could be considered and signed in the last few days of the summer window.

Marco Reus

The Premier League heavyweights are eager to loan out Anthony Elanga to Borussia Dortmund, with the youthful sensation struggling for enough first team action at Old Trafford.

And with United credited with a move for Marco Reus, it’s very likely a deal can be reached between both parties.

Reus existing deal is set to expire at end of the campaign, with the German club unwilling to offer him a new contract

The Red Devils recently held discussions with the German midfielder’s representative about a probable move & the veteran playmaker has been hampered by alot of injuries over the course of his career, but he could be worth the gamble given the evident talent and experience he possesses in the game.

Denzel Dumfries

The Manchester based outfit have seen England international, Aaron Wan-Bissaka step up his performance recently, despite the uncertainty surrounding his future at the Threatre of Dreams, Erik Ten Hag have also been able to get the best out of Diogo Dalot too.

However, The Red Devils continue to be linked as probable buyers for Inter Milan right back, Denzel Dumfries.

They were reports back in the summer, that if finances made it possible, Man United will have secured the services of the Netherlands international from the Italian heavyweights.

But the 20-time English Champions are unlikely to get a deal over the line with funds tight at moment, but has they’ve done in the past, United could suprisingly land sign him.

