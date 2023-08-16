Players Liverpool failed to sign this window

Liverpool have had a disappointing 2022-23 season finishing fifth in the Premier League and falling 22 points behind champions Manchester City. Under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp, the team is undergoing a transition period and has made some signings in the transfer window. However, they have also missed out on several top targets.

1. Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham who was once a target for Liverpool ended up joining Real Madrid for a reported fee of £115 million. The 20-year-old midfielder has made a strong start at the Bernabeu scoring on his La Liga debut. Bellingham showcased his talent during his time with Borussia Dortmund with impressive stats of 12 goals and 16 assists in 92 Bundesliga games.

2. Levi Colwill

Jurgen Klopp has shown interest in Chelsea defender, Levi Colwill but Chelsea has rejected Liverpool’s multiple attempts to sign him. Chelsea considers Colwill an important part of their squad and is unwilling to sell him. The 20-year-old impressed during his loan spell at Brighton, playing 17 league games, providing two assists, and helping with three clean sheets. His performances caught the attention of England manager Gareth Southgate who called him up to the senior squad in June.

3. Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo was set to join Liverpool after Brighton accepted a £111 million bid with Jurgen Klopp confirming the fee agreement. Meanwhile, Caicedo only wanted to join Chelsea leading to Liverpool’s failed negotiations. As a result, Chelsea officially announced the signing of the Ecuador international on August 14.

