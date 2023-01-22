Players Jose Peseiro Should Recall to The Super Eagles Squad

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Portuguese tactician is one of the coaches in international football with the most years of expertise. During his managerial career, he was in charge of teams such as Sporting Lisbon and Porto. It is essential to emphasize that Jose Peseiro plays football in a very pragmatic manner, as this is one of his defining characteristics. As the Super Eagles coach he ought to infuse the Nigerian national team with new life. The three players listed below are the candidates Jose Peseiro should recall to the Super Eagles squad

1. Victor Moses

Even now, Moses is considered to be one of the most illustrious football players in all of Nigeria. During his time in the professional football league, the former Chelsea player has played for some of the best teams in the world, including Inter Milan and Liverpool. Moses scored 12 goals for the Nigeria National team. On the other hand, it is important to note that he has officially left the international football scene. Moses is only 32 years old at this point. It would be Jose Peseiro’s responsibility to persuade him to come out of retirement in time for the Nations Cup Qualifier. It would be in the best interest of the national team to recall Victor Moses.

2. Tyronne Ebuehi

He is widely regarded as one of the nation’s top defenders. However, the Super Eagles did not select him for their team to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations the following year. As the Nations Cup qualifier is approaching, Tyronne Ebuehi needs to be recalled. It would be beneficial for the Super Eagles to have Ebuehi on the team over the next few years.

3. Dele Alampasu

Alampasu had represented Nigeria in international youth competitions. However, he has never played for the senior team of Nigeria. One of the best goalkeepers to come out of Nigeria, Dele Alampasu is currently playing in Europe. Alampasu ought to be brought back into the Super Eagles squad by Jose Peseiro. This is because Daniel Akpeyi has already reached the age of 35 and the other goals keepers are not reliable

