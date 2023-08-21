Chelsea football club are yet to record a win in the current premier league season after two rounds of matches. They have been performing poorly and there are some players they need to drop to the bench if they want to perform better in upcoming match. Here are 3 players chelsea need to demote to the bench in order to perform better in upcoming match.

Photo Credit: BBB Sports.

1 – Malo Gusto: The young lad has not been performing up to expectations at chelsea football club and it is not good for the team. He has been doing little or nothing to improve the performance of the team down the right fullback position and the coach needs to replace him in that position.

The team have been struggling to create chances from the right in the absence of Reece James and that shows that Malo Gusto has not been filling the gab well. He was very poor against West Ham United football club and needs to be dropped to the bench.

Photo Credit: Getty Images.

2 – Axel Disasi: The young defender failed to prove himself against West Ham United football club as he could not stop the threatening movements of Antonio. He lacks the experience that can make him to flourish in the English premier league.

The young defender is slow and he is not good with aerial duels, he needs to be replaced with a better and experienced player in the starting lineup. His is responsible for one of the goals scored by West Ham United yesterday and he also picked up a needless yellow card.

Photo Credit: Football London.

3 – Enzo Fernandez: The Argentine midfielder has not been performing up to expectations at Chelsea football club, his ability to create chances is very poor and it has been affecting the general performance of the team.

The young midfielder could only send passes to the wings during the match against West Ham United football club, he could not make progressive passes into the opponent’s box. He is also poor in recovering lost possessions and that is not good for a midfielder who plays for a team like Chelsea football club. He needs to be demoted to the bench.

Photo Credit: The Chelsea Chronicle.

