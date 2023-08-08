SPORT

Players Chelsea Could Sign To Replace Nkunku Who Is Currently Injured

Football injuries are an unavoidable part of the game, and Chelsea has been dealt a blow by losing Christopher Nkunku to a two-month absence. Chelsea has the chance to bolster their squad and locate adequate replacements in the transfer market, even though the absence of a key player can throw off a team’s flow. 2 players could step up to take Nkunku’s place after his injury:

First, Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva is a player who might easily transition into the position left open by Nkunku. The Portuguese midfielder possesses outstanding imagination, clarity of vision, and technical abilities that fit Chelsea’s style of play. Due to Silva’s versatility in attack, both as a playmaker in the center and out wide, he would be a perfect replacement for the injured Chelsea star.

Joao Felix

Joao Felix versatility as a forward or attacking midfielder fits in beautifully with Chelsea’s potent attacking squad. Felix’s vision, dribbling skills, and finishing capability could increase Chelsea’s offensive threat. His youth and room for improvement make him a tempting candidate to step into Nkunku’s shoes, and his flare and ingenuity might breathe fresh life into the Blues’ offensive maneuvers.

