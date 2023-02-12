Players Chelsea could offer to Atletico Madrid in a Swap Deal To make Joao Felix Loan move Permanent

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After receiving his first red card against Fulham, Joao Felix has had an impressive start to his Chelsea loan deal with a man-of-the-match performance against West Ham.

Graham Potter could try to make his transfer permanent this summer if he keeps playing as he did against the Irons, but his contract does not include a buyout clause.

Due to the looming threat of financial fairplay restrictions, Chelsea may need to keep an eye on their spending during the summer transfer window.

As a result, they could try to lower Felix’s price by include one of their existing players, with Atletico seeking to recoup most of their initial £113 million investment in the player.

Below are the five players could offer to the Spanish heavyweights in exchange to make Felix’s deal permanent;

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

After falling out of favor under Potter and seeming like he has no future at Stamford Bridge, the Ex-Barcelona striker would maybe make the most sense. His name was mentioned in connection with Atletico Madrid during the transfer window, but the movewouldn’t nt have been feasible given that he had already played for two teams this campaign.

Romelu Lukaku.

After spending the season on loan at Inter Milan, Lukaku is even further far from Chelsea’s first team picture. Given his price tag and the fact that he hasn’t developed any momentum since being injured, it’s uncertain whether the Italian powerhouses would attempt to make the move permanent in the summer. The Belgium international could make a return to Stamford Bridge after his loan move expires.

Mateo Kovacic

For Chelsea this season, Kovacic has been a consistent player, but with Enzo Fernandez now on the team, Kovacic may see his playing time reducced when he recovers from injury. According to reports, the Blues could agree to let him leave in the summer, and he could be the ideal fit for Diego Simeone’s side.

Hakim Ziyech

Ziyech was ready to leave Chelsea in January, but a technical hiccup prevented him from moving to PSG before the deadline. Due to the intense competition in the wide spots, the Ex-Ajax creative winger could get his move next summer.

He might be a possibility for Atletico, adding extra creativity to the team, should PSG decide against reinitiating their interest.

Koulibaly.

The Senegal skipper has been replaced in the starting lineup by Benoit Badiashile, and it seems improbable that he will reclaim it very soon. Only a year after his arrival, reports claim that Potter might be open to letting him go in the summer.

Even if he might not be as exciting as some of Simeone’s offensive choices, Koulibaly’s experience would be a tremendous asset in Simeone’s backline, especially if he can go back to playing at his best.

