Players Chelsea Could Break EPL Transfer Record To Sign Nex Summer

Chelsea are said to have started making plans for players that they might sign in the upcoming summer transfer window after spending more than £300 million in a winter transfer window that was thought to be a record-breaking one in the Premier League thanks to Todd Boehly-backed Chelsea side free spendings.

According to reports, a pre-agreement deal has already been reached between Chelsea and RB Leipzig that could result in the Christopher Nkunku moving to London at the end of this season. The forward already appears to be headed for Stamford Bridge in the summer.

As the new Chelsea owners are hoping to continue the revamping of the Chelsea squad in the summer, they have been linked with potential move for young talented players, whose transfer fees could be capable of breaking the Premier League transfer record, having just set a new record with the signing of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica, which is worth £105 million.

In this article, we will be looking at the transfer deals Chelsea are been linked with, that could break the £105 million transfer fee they paid for Enzo Fernandez.

1. Victor Osimhen

The striking department at Chelsea would be one aspect of the team that the Chelsea owners would be hoping to invest in, come the summer transfer window, as it is one aspect that still seems to need massive improvement.

Victor Osimhen is considered to be one of the most prolific forward in the world currently, as he is having a fantastic season with Napoli in the Serie A, which has made him a likely subject of interest for big clubs in the summer.

Chelsea are being linked with a summer move for Victor Osimhen to bolster their striking options next season, but Napoli has placed a price tag of over £120 million on the young striker, which means Chelsea would have to break the British record again next summer, if they are to get the striker.

2. Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder is another name that has been linked with a move to chelsea after an impressive world cup performance in Qatar.

Borussia Dortmund is a selling club, and are known to always try to get the best possible amount for their talented players, which have made them to place a valuation of £110 million on Jude Bellingham.

3. Joao Felix

Felix is currently on loan at Chelsea from Atletico Madrid, after it appears that the young star fell out with Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone.

Chelsea are said to be interested in signing the player permanently at the end of the season from Atletico Madrid, after showing glimpse of the talent he possesses, but Atletico Madrid would be holding out for a huge transfer fee in excess of £120 million for Joao Felix in the summer.

Which of these players do you think Chelsea needs the most, and should sign at the end of this season, regardless of the cost of transfer fees?

