Players Bought For Over €100m and How They Fared

Clubs that invest heavily in the transfer market don’t always get the value they expected. This summer has witnessed an abundance of big spending particularly in the Saudi Pro League which has emerged as a genuinely attractive destination for top football stars resulting in a flood of money into the market. Furthermore, a number of transfers have even exceeded the staggering €100 million threshold.

1. Kylian Mbappe (€180m)

The Frenchman while occasionally causing off-field disturbances has consistently delivered exceptional performances and goal-scoring feats for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Champions League. Despite PSG’s failure to win the tournament, Mbappe’s talent allows him some leeway with his ego-driven actions including public criticisms and a flirtation with Real Madrid. PSG has often yielded to Mbappe’s desires owing to his immense skill and impact on the team.

2. Eden Hazard (€115m)

Hazard’s time at Real Madrid was underwhelming as he only made 76 appearances in four seasons scoring seven goals and providing 12 assists. In his final season, he appeared on the field just 10 times. Despite Carlo Ancelotti’s attempts to downplay the situation, it was evident that Madrid wanted to part ways with Hazard. Eventually, they agreed to terminate his contract early marking the end of a disappointing spell for the player.

3. Romelu Lukaku (€113m)

The Belgian striker had a successful stint at Inter Milan winning the Serie A title. However, his return to Chelsea didn’t go as planned. Initially showing promise, Lukaku struggled to find the net and faced injury setbacks. During his time off the field, he expressed his desire to return to Inter and publicly criticized Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. He would score just five more times for Chelsea in the league after the interview surfaced, before being shipped out on loan to Inter for the 2022-23 season.

4. Joao Felix (€127m)

Diego Simeone’s decision to invest heavily in teenage sensation Joao Felix has proven to be a waste of time for both the player and Atletico Madrid. Despite Simeone’s defensive style, he took a gamble on Felix resulting in a falling out and a subsequent loan to Chelsea. Now Felix is desperate to leave the club permanently making the entire project a failure for all involved.

