Players Arsenal Shouldn’t Use In Their Next Match Vs Crystal Palace If They Want To Perform Better

In their upcoming match against Crystal Palace, Arsenal should consider making some strategic changes to enhance their performance based on recent showings.

Eddie Nketiah’s lackluster performance in the last match against Nottingham highlights the need for a more impactful attacking presence. To ensure a more dynamic attack, Arsenal might want to explore alternative forward options.

Ben White’s subpar display as a defender against Nottingham exposed vulnerabilities in the defensive line. Arsenal could contemplate a change in the defensive lineup to bolster their backline and minimize the risk of conceding goals.

Havertz’s underwhelming performance in the last match could affect the midfield’s effectiveness. Considering the midfield’s pivotal role in dictating the game’s pace, Arsenal might want to consider a different midfield combination for better control and creativity.

Timber’s struggles in defense against Nottingham indicate the need for a more solid defensive partnership. Adjusting the defensive pairing might contribute to a more resilient defensive performance against Crystal Palace’s attacks.

By making these adjustments and potentially utilizing different players who are in better form, Arsenal can aim for an improved performance against Crystal Palace. Evaluating recent performances and strategically selecting players who can provide the necessary skill, energy, and teamwork will be crucial in their pursuit of a more successful outcome in the upcoming match.

