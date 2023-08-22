Players Arsenal Shouldn’t Use Against Fulham If They Want To Perform Better

In order to enhance their performance against Fulham, Arsenal should make strategic decisions regarding player selection. Firstly, Eddie Nketiah’s recent underwhelming performance against Crystal Palace raises concerns about his current form and suitability for the upcoming match. His struggles on the field may impede Arsenal’s attacking prowess, making it advisable for the team to explore other options.

Similarly, Kai Havertz’s subpar showing against Crystal Palace suggests that he might not be in the best shape to contribute effectively in the upcoming game. Given the importance of consistent performance, Arsenal should consider benching Havertz to allow for a more dynamic and impactful player to take his place.

Furthermore, Ben White’s lackluster performance as a defender against Crystal Palace might expose Arsenal’s defensive line to vulnerabilities. It could be a prudent move to substitute White with a more resilient defender who can provide better stability at the back, ensuring a stronger defensive presence.

Arsenal’s optimal performance against Fulham requires careful player selection. Based on recent performances, considering alternatives to Nketiah, Havertz, and White might significantly bolster the team’s chances of success and help them secure a more favorable outcome.

