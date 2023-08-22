SPORT

Players Arsenal Shouldn’t Use Against Fulham If They Want To Perform Better

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 336 1 minute read

In order to enhance their performance against Fulham, Arsenal should make strategic decisions regarding player selection. Firstly, Eddie Nketiah’s recent underwhelming performance against Crystal Palace raises concerns about his current form and suitability for the upcoming match. His struggles on the field may impede Arsenal’s attacking prowess, making it advisable for the team to explore other options.

Similarly, Kai Havertz’s subpar showing against Crystal Palace suggests that he might not be in the best shape to contribute effectively in the upcoming game. Given the importance of consistent performance, Arsenal should consider benching Havertz to allow for a more dynamic and impactful player to take his place.

Furthermore, Ben White’s lackluster performance as a defender against Crystal Palace might expose Arsenal’s defensive line to vulnerabilities. It could be a prudent move to substitute White with a more resilient defender who can provide better stability at the back, ensuring a stronger defensive presence.

Arsenal’s optimal performance against Fulham requires careful player selection. Based on recent performances, considering alternatives to Nketiah, Havertz, and White might significantly bolster the team’s chances of success and help them secure a more favorable outcome.

Latest5 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 336 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: Chukwuemeka Undergoes Surgery On Knee Injury

4 mins ago

Three reasons why Mykhailo Mudryk must start for Chelsea against Luton on Friday

22 mins ago

Transfer News: Union Berlin pushing to sign Bonucci, Chelsea reach full agreement to sign Petrovic.

34 mins ago

Video: The Best Golf Gloves For All Skill Levels

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button