Players Arsenal Should Bench In Order To Improve The Performance Of The Team

Arsenal Football Club hope to put in a good performance when they return to the Premier League after the international break, but the London-based club has recruited some players to ensure they can perform well in the next round. must remain on the bench. Here are two players Arsenal should keep on the bench to improve their form.

1 – Ben White: The English defender wasn’t at his best in his last game against Manchester United, and so has been this season. He hasn’t been able to make an impact in the back line for Arsenal Football Club, and he has to do it. placed on the bench.

Marcus Rashford’s poor defensive skills gave United a chance to take the lead in the team’s final game. He needs to improve a lot before returning to the starting line-up for Arsenal Football Club. Arsenal’s defense needs to be strengthened by acquiring better defenders.

White is so bad at aerial combat that it affects the whole team. He needed to be replaced by a more dynamic defender. His work rate was always low and he always seemed afraid to be one-on-one with an attacker.

2 – Kai Havertz: The German player is currently not eligible to be a regular starter at Arsenal Football Club. His form is very poor and maybe he needs to be replaced with a better player to have a better impact on the team.

The former Chelsea man missed some very obvious chances against Manchester United Football Club and the team will leave the field if Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus are not in the team for the final match.

Kai Havertz has so far not been a real player at Arsenal Football Club and his creativity has fallen short of expectations and fails to integrate properly with the rest of the squad. Mikel Arteta must put him on the bench and give chances to good players like Fabio Vieira, who are better than him this season.

