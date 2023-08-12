Players Arsenal need to drop to the bench if they want to play better in the next match

Arsenal started their Premier League campaign on a good note with a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium.

While the win was certainly a cause for celebration, the performance of some key players left room for improvement, raising questions about their role in the upcoming matches.

Kai Havertz

One player who is yet find his stride in an Arsenal jersey is Kai Havertz, despite the overall team success, Havertz’s contribution in the match was largely ineffective.

His involvement in the Gunners’ offensive efforts remained limited, and he struggled to make a significant impact on the game.

Given his performance in this match, it might be wise for manager to consider benching Havertz in the next fixture. The understanding of his position within the team seems to be a work in progress, and some time on the sidelines could offer him the chance to further grasp his role.

Martin Odegaard

The creative playmaker had a forgettable game against Nottingham Forest. In a role that requires him to be the creative catalyst, Odegaard was largely invisible on the pitch. His inability to impose his influence on the game and contribute to the team’s creative chances werr evident.

A player of Odegaard’s calibre is expected to be the driving force behind Arsenal’s attacking efforts, and his subdued performance raised concerns.

Ben White

The defensive line, despite the victory, displayed certain vulnerabilities, with England defender Ben White being caught off guard on multiple occasions.

White’s performance in the match was less than convincing, as he struggled to contain the attacking prowess of Nottingham Forest. His lapses in positioning and inability to thwart the opposition’s advances were evident.

Considering these defensive hiccups, it might be judicious for manager to reintegrate Gabriel into the central defense.

Charlesayor (

)