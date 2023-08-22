Players Arsenal need to drop to the bench if they want to continue winning their matches.

Arsenal secured a narrow 1-0 victory in their second game of the season. However, the Gunners’ performance raised concerns as they struggled to create significant goal-scoring opportunities throughout the match. A lackluster offensive display left fans wondering whether some key players were truly at their best on the pitch.

Kai Havertz

The German midfielder, appeared to be adrift in the game against Palace. His presence failed to contribute to Arsenal’s offensive efforts, Havertz’s inability to make an impact in the midfield setup was evident, and it’s perhaps time for Mikel Arteta to consider benching him in the upcoming match to explore other options.

Eddie Nketiah.

Though he won the Gunners a penalty, But struggled to find his rhythm as the team’s striker. His missed opportunities to secure a more comfortable lead for the Gunners highlighted their ongoing striker issues.

While the transfer market remains open, Arteta should explore potential signings to bolster the team’s forward line. Until then, Nketiah’s inconsistencies make a strong case for his exclusion from the starting lineup.

Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazilian winger, faced challenges in linking up with his teammates during the match. His decision-making on the field was questionable, leading to disruptions in Arsenal’s attacking flow. Martinelli’s individualistic approach appeared to hinder the team’s efforts rather than be of more threat.

Charlesayor (

)