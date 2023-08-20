Players And Coach Who Have Being Sent Off This Season

Red cards have been an integral part of football for many years despite not being appreciated by most fans. Throughout the sport’s history, we have witnessed instances of reckless tackles and other common misconduct. However, there are occasions when for various reasons players find themselves being shown the red card for truly eccentric motives.

1. Tim Ream

In Fulham’s match against Brentford, U.S. men’s national team defender Tim Ream received a controversial red card. Ream had already received a yellow card before being sent off in the 64th minute. The red card was a result of Yoane Wissa going down in the box leading to a penalty for Brentford. Despite protests, Ream was dismissed effectively ending Fulham’s chances in the game.

2. Mac Allister

The Reds found themselves with one player less after only 57 minutes but they managed to secure three valuable points mainly due to their newly acquired Hungarian midfielder. Much to the surprise of the summer signing, Mac Allister was shown a straight red card for a tackle on Ryan Christie. However, Liverpool responded admirably ultimately clinching a crucial victory when Diogo Jota scored a tap-in goal.

3. Xavi

Xavi was punished for his touchline behaviour during Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Getafe, in which Barcelona winger Raphinha also received a red card in the first half for elbowing an opponent. The Spaniard was sent off with 20 minutes to play after leaving his technical area to remonstrate with the fourth official over a refereeing decision.

4. Raphinha

Barcelona faced a frustrating opener in La Liga ending in a heated 0-0 draw with Getafe. The match saw several bookings and three red cards. Despite dominating early on, Barcelona couldn’t find the net with Raphinha creating most of their opportunities. However, Raphinha’s misplaced elbow led to his own red card in the 42nd minute.

