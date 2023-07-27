Plateau State Governor, Muftwang Gives Former Chelsea Player, Mikel Obi A Political Appointment

The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang has given former Chelsea Player, Mikel Obi a political appointment.

The Vanguard paper shared the news today, 27th of July, 2023.

Mikel Obi was appointed Honorary Adviser on Sports to the Governor.

According to The Vanguard paper, “Other appointees are Ishaku Jilemsam as the Programme Manager, PADP, Samuel Gwott as General Manager, Barr. Binchen Jangtur as the Secretary of Plateau Express Service. Barr. Oli Dazyem as the Special Adviser on Gender and Chairperson Implementation Committee of the Gender & Equal Opportunities Commission. Professor Ishaya Pam is the Honorary Adviser on Healthcare, Jude Abaga (MI) is the Honorary Adviser on Entertainment/Creativity”

Mikel Obi, a former Nigerian player began his career with local club Plateau United, before joining Norwegian club Lyn at the age of 17 in 2004.

In 2006, the football star made a controversial transfer to English club Chelsea after Manchester United claimed they had already signed him. He stayed with Chelsea for 11 years before he went to play in the Chinese league.

Source – The Vanguard paper

