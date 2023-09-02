PL Table & Review After Yesterday’s Match as West Ham overtake Manchester City

West Ham’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season continued as they see out a 2-1 victory away against Luton

Bowen put the London based outfit ahead with a header when he was found by Paqueta’s cross in the 37th minute as Moyes’s side enjoyed the better of the opening half.

Luton, playing their first Premier League game at home, struggled to create chances in the second half and saw their deficit doubled when Zouma powered home a thumping header from Ward-Prowse’s corner.

A late goal from Andersen clawed back a slither of hope for Luton in injury time but they were unable to complete the late turnaround, with the Hammers seeing the game out to record three straight wins in the league.

West Ham, momentarily move top of the Premier League and send their fans home happy after another impressive display away from home.

Moyes’s side face a tricky task next up after the international break as they welcome defending champions Manchester City to the London Stadium.

Luton’s quest for their first Premier League points goes on after three straight defeats. They will hope to put the international break to good use before they travel to face Fulham two weeks on Saturday.

Below is the Current Standings;

