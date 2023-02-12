PL Table & Review After Manchester United Defeat Leeds United to climb above City in the Title Race

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United left it late to beat Leeds 2-0. For the majority of the game, Leeds were arguably the better side.

De Gea marked his 400th Premier League performance with a clean sheet, but he was called into making big saves to keep out Bamford, Summerville and Gnonto over the 90 minutes.

The Red Devils struck the bar in the second half thanks to Dalot’s powerful strike before Rashford and Garnacho scored twice in the last 10 minutes to seal the win. Rashford and Weghorst also had a goal each disallowed after that to deny them a bigger victory.

Manchester United leapfrog Manchester City into second and move to just five points behind leaders Arsenal, though their City rivals kick-off shortly.

Next up for them is a trip to Barcelona for their Europa League play-off. Leeds stay just above the relegation zone in 17th and have a huge match next weekend as they travel to Everton, who sit just below them.

