PL Table & Review after Arsenal secured a narrow 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal kicked off their Premier League season with a tense 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest, surviving a late scare to secure the win.

Arsenal’s line-up featured some surprises, with Gabriel’s impressive streak of 73 consecutive league starts ending as he started on the bench. Thomas Partey was moved to right-back, while Nketiah led the attack. Forest’s Matt Turner made a swift appearance in the starting lineup, just days after joining from Arsenal.

The match’s kickoff was delayed by 30 minutes due to ticketing issues, causing a minor disruption.

Amid heightened expectations following their previous season’s title bid and an active summer transfer window, Arsenal looked poised to secure an easy victory for much of the game.

The scoring commenced as Eddie Nketiah netted the opener after impressive teamwork involving Gabriel Martinelli. The Gunners further solidified their lead before halftime when Bukayo Saka showed his brilliance with a spectacular strike.

However, Nottingham Forest mounted a comeback bid, instilling nervousness among the home crowd. Taiwo Awoniyi’s well-executed finish from a Forest counterattack gave the visitors hope of a comeback and a share of the points.

