SPORT

PL Table & Review after Arsenal secured a narrow 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 57 mins ago
0 328 1 minute read

Arsenal kicked off their Premier League season with a tense 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest, surviving a late scare to secure the win.

Arsenal’s line-up featured some surprises, with Gabriel’s impressive streak of 73 consecutive league starts ending as he started on the bench. Thomas Partey was moved to right-back, while Nketiah led the attack. Forest’s Matt Turner made a swift appearance in the starting lineup, just days after joining from Arsenal.

The match’s kickoff was delayed by 30 minutes due to ticketing issues, causing a minor disruption.

Amid heightened expectations following their previous season’s title bid and an active summer transfer window, Arsenal looked poised to secure an easy victory for much of the game.

The scoring commenced as Eddie Nketiah netted the opener after impressive teamwork involving Gabriel Martinelli. The Gunners further solidified their lead before halftime when Bukayo Saka showed his brilliance with a spectacular strike.

However, Nottingham Forest mounted a comeback bid, instilling nervousness among the home crowd. Taiwo Awoniyi’s well-executed finish from a Forest counterattack gave the visitors hope of a comeback and a share of the points.

Checkout the table Below;

Adenijisports (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 57 mins ago
0 328 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Opinion: Why Arsenal Need Kai Havertz To Be In Top Form This Season

9 mins ago

ARS 2-1 NFO: Arteta’s Biggest Problem This Season Will Be Solving The Kai Havertz Dilemma

23 mins ago

Video: Iwobi In Action, Bassey Benched In Fulham’s Win At Everton

26 mins ago

Fans React To Eddie Nketiah’s Performance Against Nottingham Forest

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button