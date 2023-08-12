PL Table after Brighton Won 4-1, Arsenal won 2-1 & West Drew against Bournemouth.

Fulham, under the management of Marco Silva, clinched victory in their Premier League opener against Everton, displaying resilience despite a disrupted pre-season.

The Cottagers faced setbacks such as the injury to key midfielder Joao Palhinha and the interest of Saudi Pro League clubs in both manager Silva and striker Aleksandar Mitrovic during the summer transfer period.

Nonetheless, Fulham managed to secure a crucial three points away at Goodison Park. The decisive moment came when Bobby De Cordova-Reid found the back of the net, sealing their triumph over Sean Dyche’s Everton.

During the first half, Everton appeared to break the deadlock as Michael Keane netted a goal. However, the celebrations were cut short as the referee ruled James Tarkowski’s challenge on Bernd Leno as a foul, leading to the disallowed goal. The home side’s efforts continued as Nathan Patterson’s shot thundered off the crossbar, leaving Everton with a narrow defeat in their opening match.

Brighton’s season got off to a winning start as they beat newly-promoted Luton 4-1. They led 1-0 at the break through March’s headed goal but could’ve had more as Pedro spurned a glorious chance from close range and Welbeck hit the post. Pedro did double their lead in the second half, winning a penalty and then converting it, before Morris pulled one back from the spot at the other end after Dunk’s handball.

Adringa latched onto a mistake at the back to restore their two-goal cushion, with Ferguson then hitting the post a minute later. The young striker added a fourth late in stoppage time, sliding in to score at the far post.

Brighton put three points on the board, and turn their attention to their trip to Wolves next weekend. Luton’s first ever Premier League game ends in defeat, and they’re not in action for two weeks with their home match against Burnley postponed due to the work being done at Kenilworth Road. They’ll face Chelsea in their next outing.

