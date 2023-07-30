PL Summer Series: What It Would Mean For Chelsea If They Emerge Champions Tonight

Tonight, Chelsea will have a chance to get their hands on the inaugural Premier League Summer Series title when they take on Fulham at the FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. The 8-days mini tournament held in the United States saw 6 EPL teams go head to head against each other in intense preparations ahead of the new campaign. As things stand, only Newcastle, Aston Villa and Chelsea have a chance to emerge champions. Eddie Howe’s team sit at the top of the table after playing all three of their matches and can only triumph if both Chelsea and Aston Villa lose tonight.

For Chelsea To get their hands on the title, they will have to beat Fulham and hope Aston Villa drop points against Brentford. Also, the blues can finish ahead of the Villans on goal difference even if they both win their matches tonight.

What It Would Mean For Chelsea To Win This Trophy

After the terrible campaign they suffered last season, winning this tournament will be such a massive confidence boost for the players. It would mean that they can now believe that they are capable of going head to head against any English Premier League team and coming out on top.

For Mauricio Pochettino, this would be the perfect way to start life fully at Chelsea. We have seen the team already improving in this pre-season, winning the Summer Series will give them a taste of what could be if they work hard and give their all for the manager.

