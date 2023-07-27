PL Summer Series table: Chelsea drops to second place after a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United

Chelsea are currently participating in the Premier League summer series which was scheduled to take place from July 22 to July 30, 2023 in preparation for the 2022/23 English Premier League season.

The other five teams participating in the competition are Aston Villa, Brighton, Fulham, Brentford and Newcastle United. Each side are expected to play three games and will not play another club more than once.

It should also be noted that the Premier League summer series is done in form of a leaue competition and the team with most points from their three matches is declared champion.

So far, Chelsea have played two games. A 4-3 win against Brighton and they also played a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United. The Blues will be up against Fulham in their final game of the summer series on the 30th of July.

Table.

As it stands, Mauricio Pochettino’s side are currently in the second position, same number of points with Aston Villa in first place.

