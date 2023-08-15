SPORT

PL Golden Boot table after GW 1 as Haaland and Isak lead with two goals each

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 34 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read

The 2023/24 Premier League campaign has started and the race for the Golden Boot has also begun. Erling Haaland won it in his first season with Manchester City in the Premier League after scoring a total number of 36 goals in 35 appearances.

The Norwegian has now started the new season in a high note after scoring brace in Manchester City’s 3:0 win over Burnley in their Premier League opener. The former Borussia Dortmund star will be hoping to win the Golden Boot for the second time, after Harry Kane who was his close competitor last season, left Spurs to join Bayern Munich.

Erling Haaland was not the only player who scored a brace in Game week one. Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak also scored two goals as the Magpies thrashed Aston Villa by 5 goals to 1 in their Premier League opener to go top of the League table.

GOLDEN BOOT TABLE.

BSfutbol (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 34 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: Joshua Won’t Last Three Rounds In The Ring –Deontay Wilder’s

20 mins ago

Video: Why I Signed For Chelsea –Caicedo

41 mins ago

How Chelsea Could Line Up Against West Ham United In Their PL Clash At London Stadium.

58 mins ago

Meet The Africans The Scored In The First Weekend Of 2023/24 Premier League Season

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button