PL Golden Boot table after GW 1 as Haaland and Isak lead with two goals each

The 2023/24 Premier League campaign has started and the race for the Golden Boot has also begun. Erling Haaland won it in his first season with Manchester City in the Premier League after scoring a total number of 36 goals in 35 appearances.

The Norwegian has now started the new season in a high note after scoring brace in Manchester City’s 3:0 win over Burnley in their Premier League opener. The former Borussia Dortmund star will be hoping to win the Golden Boot for the second time, after Harry Kane who was his close competitor last season, left Spurs to join Bayern Munich.

Erling Haaland was not the only player who scored a brace in Game week one. Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak also scored two goals as the Magpies thrashed Aston Villa by 5 goals to 1 in their Premier League opener to go top of the League table.

GOLDEN BOOT TABLE.

BSfutbol (

)