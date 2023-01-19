Piers Morgan Speaks On Casemiro’s One-Match Suspension Ahead Of Arsenal’s Clash

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro was intentionally shown a yellow card during the Premier League game against Crystal Palace for missing the upcoming match against Arsenal, UK broadcaster Piers Morgan has claimed. Manchester United drew 1-1 against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, January 18. Bruno Fernandes scored the opening goal in the first half for the Reds. Erik ten Hag’s side nearly took all three points of the encounter until Michael Olise delivered a stunning free-kick in injury time for the Eagles.

During the game, Casemiro had an awkward tackle on Palace’s Wilfried Zaha and was subsequently booked, receiving his fifth yellow card of the season. As a result, the Brazilian will miss Manchester United’s game against Arsenal on Sunday, January 22. Ahead of United’s clash with the Eagles, Rio Ferdinand has stated on his podcast that the Brazil international is excellent. than Thomas Partey of Arsenal. Morgan responded with the following tweet:

“Hi @rioferdy5! If you really think Partey isn’t as good as Casemiro, then you’ll be in for a big shock Sunday when he puts your guy in submission, and I’m back to that trend. #Tears4Rio”

After the encounter, Morgan doubled down and wrote on Twitter:

“I think Casemiro was deliberately reserved to avoid proving me right.”

Manchester United signed Casemiro from Real Madrid in the summer for £70 million. The Brazilian midfielder has made 16 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils this season, scoring two goals and providing three assists. The Gunners have had an excellent campaign so far, topping the table by eight points. Mikel Arteta’s side appears to be in a key position to lift the trophy this season, which will be their first since the 2003-04 season.

Source; Sportskeeda

Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this article

Micheal10 (

)