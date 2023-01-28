Piers Morgan Reveals What Cristiano Ronaldo Told Him About Life In Saudi Arabia

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

British journalist Piers Morgan recently updated information about Cristiano Ronaldo’s life in Saudi Arabia. The 37-year-old’s infamous interview with Morgan led him to leave Manchester United. Ronaldo criticized many aspects of the Premier League club, including the owners and infrastructure, in the interview. He also claims that there is no mutual respect between him and his manager, Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils terminated the Portuguese striker’s contract by mutual agreement in November.

Ronaldo has since joined Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr as a free agent. The move marked the end of the UEFA Champions League top scorer’s career in European football. Ronaldo fans wonder how the 37-year-old has adapted to life in the Middle East. According to Piers Morgan, Ronaldo is having a great time in Saudi Arabia. Morgan told Tatler:

“Sure (he’s happy); I’ve exchanged a few texts with him, and he loves it, both on and off the pitch.”

Before moving to Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo represented only elite European clubs in his career. Sporting CP, Manchester United (2 times), Real Madrid, and Juventus are the 4 clubs he played for during his time in Europe. Therefore, many people think that he has stepped back on the level of competition with the transfer. Despite playing all 2 matches for Al Nassr, Ronaldo is still not on the scorer list. His side overcame Al Ettifaq in Ronaldo’s 1-0 opener, as Anderson Talisca scored for Rudi Garcia’s side. Their last match ended with a 1-3 defeat to Al Ittihad in the semi-finals of the Saudi Super Cup. Ronaldo saw his powerful close-range header saved in the match. Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia claimed that the outcome of the match could have been different had he come on. He said ( BUT):

“One of the things that changed the game was Cristiano Ronaldo’s missed opportunity in the first half.”

Source; Sportskeeda

