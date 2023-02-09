Piers Morgan reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals in Al Nassr’s convincing 4-0 victory

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Respected British Journalist Piers Morgan has reacted after Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals in Al Nassr football club’s remarkable 4-0 victory over Al Wehda football club.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the hero for Al Nassr football club on Thursday night, as he scored all his team’s four goals against their opponent in the entertaining encounter.

Cristiano Ronaldo was given the captain hand band by coach Rudi Garcia and he was able to outshine all the players on the pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal in the 21st minute, he scored his second goal in the 40th minute, and he completed his hat-trick in the 53rd minute before scoring the last goal of the game in the 61st minute to end the match 4-0.

The five times Ballon D’or award winner has now scored his first ever hat-trick for Al Nassr football club in the Saudi Arabia Pro League.

Reacting after Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals in Al Nassr football club’s remarkable 4-0 victory over Al Wehda football club, Piers Morgan posted on his verified Twitter handle that;

“BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo scores all 4 goals in Al-Nassr’s 4-0 win at Al-Wehda, passing 500 League goals in his career. He’s now scored 61 hat-tricks, 30 before he was 30, 31 since he turned 30. He’s now 38. Congrats Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Photo credit: Twitter.

