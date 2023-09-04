Piers Morgan offers Sancho a Cristiano Ronaldo-style interview after Ten Hag’s controversial comment

After Jadon Sancho’s conspicuous absence from the bench during Manchester United’s 3-1 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, tensions have flared, and an unexpected offer has made.

Following the match, United’s manager, Erik ten Hag responded to questions of Sancho’s surprise omission stating, “Jadon, on his performances in training, we did not select him.

Sancho, not one to remain silent, took to social media to defend himself against Ten Hag’s remarks.

He revealed that there were ulterior motives behind his exclusion from the squad, igniting a debate among the fanbase

Among those chiming in with an unexpected proposition was none other than outspoken Arsenal supporter Piers Morgan.

Morgan, known for his often controversial statements, took to Twitter to extend an intriguing offer to Sancho, saying, “Hi Jadon, come on @PiersUncensored, and I’ll get you out of this Ten Hag nightmare.”

This audacious gesture sent shockwaves across the footballing community and drew comparisons to the infamous Cristiano Ronaldo interview on Morgan’s show last year.

However, skepticism lingers as to whether Sancho will accept Morgan’s offer, much like Cristiano Ronaldo did in the past.

The 23-year-old winger wasted no time addressing the situation on his social media channels, stating, “Please don’t believe everything you read. I will not allow people saying things that are completely untrue.

Sancho, who had previously featured in all three of United’s Premier League matches this season, also expressed his desire to return to the pitch with a smile on his face and contribute positively to his team.

Source: Daily Express.co.uk

