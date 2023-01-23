Piers Morgan blasts ten Hag for forcing Ronaldo out of UNITED following 3-2 loss to Arsenal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Piers Morgan, a British broadcaster, has slammed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for evicting Cristiano Ronaldo and replacing him with a 30-year-old attacker, Wout Weghorst.Following his interview with Morgan last year, Ronaldo’s contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated.Ronaldo slammed Manchester United and claimed he had been disrespected during the interview.

Surprisingly, Piers Morgan had asserted before the game that if Arsenal wins the Premier League, Erik ten Hag should ask for his pardon and apologize to former Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo.

Morgan attacked ten Hag for “pushing” Ronaldo out of the club after Arsenal’s 3-2 Premier League victory against Manchester United on Sunday, calling the Dutchman “arrogant.””Congratulations, Manchester United.” “That is what happens when you hire a haughty coach who treats Cristiano Ronaldo with such disdain that he quits,” wrote Morgan in a tweet. “Then take his place with someone I’ve never heard of, who has an Austrian sausage-like voice.”Ronaldo signed a £175 million contract with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United.

