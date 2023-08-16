Former Barcelona football club of Spain star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the hero for French Ligue 1 giant Olympique Marseille football club on Tuesday night, as he scored two beautiful goals in their remarkable 2-1 victory over Panathinaikos football club of Greece in the UEFA Champions League qualifier.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was signed by Olympique Marseille football club from Chelsea football club this summer transfer window, and he was able to perform excellently for the club on Tuesday night.

The Gabonese star was given a starting role in his team’s attack by his coach, and he was able to outshine his mates on the pitch, as he scored two classic goals in the entertaining game.

Olympique Marseille football club took the lead through a stunning goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 2nd minute, and he scored his second goal of the game in the 45th minute to end the first half 2-0.

Both teams efforts to score more goals in the second half of the game were not successful until the 90+9th minute when Greece national team star Fotis Loannidis scored a goal for Panathinaikos football club as the match eventually ended 2-1, but Panathinaikos football club eventually won 5-3 penalty shootout.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was outstanding for Olympique Marseille football club against Panathinaikos football club, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a stunning brace.

The former Arsenal football club star will now be looking forward to building on his impressive performance when Olympique Marseille football club play their next game.

The penalty shootout defeat against Panathinaikos football club means Olympique Marseille football club have crashed out of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, while Panathinaikos football club have booked their spot in the next round.

