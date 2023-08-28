SPORT

Pictures As President Bola Tinubu Attends The 2023 Annual General Conference Of The NBA

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 42 mins ago
0 325 1 minute read

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was among the respected leaders who attended the 2023 Annual General Conference of the Nigeria Bar Association which was held at the Velodrome, Chief MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja. His presence was recognized as he was allowed to speak to the lawyers who were present at the conference. The conference which has been an annual event was titled; “Getting it Right: Charting the Course for Nigeria’s Nation-Building,”

Speaking at the conference, President Bola addressed the lawyers by saying that the country will not make use of economic plans that waste most of its money on foreign debts. Seeking help from all business tycoons and leaders who were present at the event. The president was seen appreciating the presence of some leaders who made themselves available for the conference. Also, some ministers and cabinet were present at the event, such as the Minister of FCT, Mr. Nyesom Wike

Here are some of the pictures taken at the event

Source: Leadership

Prayer-updates (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 42 mins ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

The First Player To Score A Premier League Hat-trick Against Manchester United

3 mins ago

Video: Ajagba Secures Win After Opponent Is Disqualified For Multiple Low Blows

17 mins ago

Reactions As Sani Says Suspending President Of Spanish Football Is Okay But There Are Unknown Things

23 mins ago

EPL Golden Boot Table After Haaland Scored A Goal Today In Man City’s 2-1 Win

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button