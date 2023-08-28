Pictures As President Bola Tinubu Attends The 2023 Annual General Conference Of The NBA

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was among the respected leaders who attended the 2023 Annual General Conference of the Nigeria Bar Association which was held at the Velodrome, Chief MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja. His presence was recognized as he was allowed to speak to the lawyers who were present at the conference. The conference which has been an annual event was titled; “Getting it Right: Charting the Course for Nigeria’s Nation-Building,”

Speaking at the conference, President Bola addressed the lawyers by saying that the country will not make use of economic plans that waste most of its money on foreign debts. Seeking help from all business tycoons and leaders who were present at the event. The president was seen appreciating the presence of some leaders who made themselves available for the conference. Also, some ministers and cabinet were present at the event, such as the Minister of FCT, Mr. Nyesom Wike

Here are some of the pictures taken at the event

