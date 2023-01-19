Picture Of Mbappe And Ronaldo In Their Friendly Game

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The much awaited game between PSG and Al All Stars was as interesting as expected as both teams were involved in numerous goals. PSG scored an early goal thanks to Lionel Messi’s brilliance, Messi also created several chances in the game, but was unlucky in the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo on the other hand scored a brace. Ronaldo’s first goal came from the penalty spot, while his second goal came after a rebound. Cristiano Ronaldo won a penalty for his team after his former teammate, Keylor Navas hit him on the face in an attempt to prevent him from scoring an header.

This collision between both players caused a bruise on Ronaldo’s cheek. Before the start of the second half, Mbappe and Ronaldo were seen chatting with the referee. As Mbappe was about to leave, Ronaldo called him back and showed him his bruise.

On seeing this, Mbappe went towards him to feel the bruise. This action by Mbappe was a great show of love. Mbappe has also called Ronaldo his idol, and he has proven his love for him.

What do you have to say about this?

