PHOTOS: Sofyan Amrabat pictured at Carrington for the first time since joining Man United

Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has posted a picture of himself at the club’s prestigious training ground complex in Carrington. The Moroccan finally joined United on deadline day following months of speculation, but it’s just a season-long loan for now. It is believed that the deal includes an option to buy, too. United took all summer to get a deal done for Amrabat because Erik ten Hag was waiting for other players to leave first.

Supporters had clamoured for his arrival after a turbulent start to the season intensified by unbalance in Erik ten Hag’s midfield. The Dutchman also splashed £60m to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea earlier in the window, but his midfield trio with Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes struggled to coexist against Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur. Midfield struggles continued in Mount’s absence against Nottingham Forest and Arsenal. But Ten Hag will hope Amrabat is the answer he has craved to help his side improve after the international break.

Amrabat could not make his debut against Arsenal on Sunday as he was not registered before midday on Friday, but his fellow summer signing Sergio Reguilon made the matchday squad. The Spain international left-back also joined on loan on Friday from Tottenham Hotspur, and he took to Instagram to post a picture of himself alongside the 27-year-old.

Below is the photo of Sofyan Amrabat pictured at Carrington for the first time since joining Man United:

