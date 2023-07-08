Photos: Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso Receives Players And Management Of Kano Pillars FC In Abuja

On 8th July, 2023 the former Governor of Kano State and also the Presidential Candidate of the just concluded 2023 General Election from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso received the players and management of Kano Pillars at his residence in Abuja, Nigeria.

The players and management of Kano Pillars pay a courtesy visit to the former Governor of Kano State and also the National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso at his residence in Abuja, Nigeria.

Kano Pillars is a Nigerian professional football club based in Kano State. It is one of the most decorated football clubs in the Northern part of Nigeria. The aim of their visit to the former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwanlwaso is to show him their title after finishing first in the Nigeria National League (NNL) and gain promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso PhD, FNSE Via Facebook.

Mammanbala2020 (

)