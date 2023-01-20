PHOTOS: Ronaldo Reacts As He Plays First Match In Al Nassr, Scores 2 Goals Against PSG

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Portuguese football star, Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed reaction shortly after he played his first official match in Al Nassr, on Thursday. He also revealed that he was happy to meet with old friends on pitch.

The multiple football award winner took to his verified Facebook page to share how it felt like be on the pitch, after months of inactivity. He was also happy to be on the score sheet again.

Ronaldo wrote – ” So happy to be back on the pitch, and on the score sheet!! And nice to see some old friends”

It was reported by SPORTING NEWS that Ronaldo had met with Argentine star, Lionel Messi, during a friendly exhibition match between Riyadh All-Stars and PSG, at the King Fahd stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The match was organized in celebration of popular Riyadh season. However, Ronaldo was able to participate in the exhibition because the Riyadh All-Stars team comprises of players from Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

See Photos

As expected there was a great performance from the 2 football stars as the friendly ended in a 4:5 note. Ronaldo scored 2 goals, with the aid of a penalty to help his team secure 4 goals in total. Messi opened the game with a goal at the 3rd minute while his club emerged victorious with a total of 5 goals.

What can you say about Ronaldo’s performance in the exhibition match?

Chiazorkam (

)