Photos of some Ex Black Stars players at late Christian Atsu’s family home to commiserate with them.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Black Stars of Ghana players, Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari, Haminu Dramani and Agyeman Badu visited late Christian Atsu’s family home to commiserate with them.

The body of Christian Atsu was sadly recovered in a wreckage last Saturday after a 12-day search following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria at the beginning of this month.

Confirming the visitation of some former Black Stars of Ghana players at the house of the late Ghanian attacker, Christian Atsu on Tuesday, Ghanian Journalist, Juliet Bawuah tweeted: “Former Black Stars players, Sulley Muntari, Agyeman Badu, @ASAMAOAH_GYAN3, and Haminu Dramani visited Atsu’s family home to commiserate with them.” Alongside so Photos of their visitation.

Here are some photos of some former Black Stars of Ghana players visiting the family house of Christian Atsu to commiserate with them:

The remains of Atsu have since been transported to his homeland of Ghana, where he will be laid to rest.

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (

)