Photos Of Some Clubs Complete Set Of Kit For The New Season And My Personal Rating Of Them
Ahead of the 2023-2024 season, many clubs in Europe have released all of their official football jerseys for the season, and many of those kits are a beauty to behold.
Below are some of the kits for the new season;
The Chelsea new kit might not have an official sponsors yet, however, it remains one of the most beautiful Football kit for the season. 7/10
2. Barcelona;
The Catalan’s new kit us not much different from what they use to have. 7/10
3. Real Madrid;
Real Madrid’s home jersey remains in their traditional white, and it can be regarded as on e of the best home jerseys so far. 8/10
4. Man United;
The Red Devils is known for having one of the top jerseys for some years now, and they didn’t disappoint this season as well. 8/10
Bayern Munich;
The German team made some changes to their home jerseys, however, it remains one of the coolest jerseys for the season. 7/10.
