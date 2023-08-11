SPORT

Photos Of Some Clubs Complete Set Of Kit For The New Season And My Personal Rating Of Them

Ahead of the 2023-2024 season, many clubs in Europe have released all of their official football jerseys for the season, and many of those kits are a beauty to behold.

Below are some of the kits for the new season;

The Chelsea new kit might not have an official sponsors yet, however, it remains one of the most beautiful Football kit for the season. 7/10

2. Barcelona;

The Catalan’s new kit us not much different from what they use to have. 7/10

3. Real Madrid;

Real Madrid’s home jersey remains in their traditional white, and it can be regarded as on e of the best home jerseys so far. 8/10

4. Man United;

The Red Devils is known for having one of the top jerseys for some years now, and they didn’t disappoint this season as well. 8/10

Bayern Munich;

The German team made some changes to their home jerseys, however, it remains one of the coolest jerseys for the season. 7/10.

Elijah2022
)

