Photos of PSG stars arriving in Saudi Arabia ahead of clash with Al Nassr-Al Hilal all stars

PSG face a composite team of players from Al Nassr and Al Hilal, the current AFC Champions League title holder. This friendly in Riyadh is Cristiano Ronaldo’s first game in Saudi Arabia since signing for Al Nassr and is the first game featuring both Ronaldo and Lionel Messi since Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0 in December 2020. Players from the French capital set to feature in the game have all arrived in Saudi Arabia.

Photos;

Photos Credit: Bleacher Report Football

PSG are not short of top-level talent. They arrived in the kingdom with World Cup winner Messi, Qatar 2022 finalist Kylian Mbappe and Brazilian star Neymar, along with the likes of Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Portuguese great will be a part of the “Riyadh Season Cup” exhibition game at the King Fahd Stadium on Thursday, leading an all-star team comprising players from Ronaldo’s new club Al Nassr and city rivals Al Hilal. 

The match is set to kick-off by 18:00 West Africa Standard time today.

