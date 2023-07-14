Photos Of Nkunku’s first Chelsea Training Today

Christopher Nkunku had his first training session as a Chelsea player today and he looks hungry ahead of the new season. His performance with Leipzig in the last few years was what stirred Chelsea to sign him. Meanwhile, there are some things noticed in his first training today.

Christopher Nkunku’s favourite position is quite difficult as he could play several positions in the attack. He could play as a winger, a supporting striker, or in the free role. Pochettino is expected to utilize him alongside Enzo Fernandez and possibly Moises Caicedo next season.

However here are the things noticed as he had his first Chelsea training today:

According to the training photo above, Nkunku is seen to be focused on the ball as he kicks it.

The Frenchman was seen with the ball here looking to cause danger and he will be planning to do more of this to Premier League defenders next season.

He was seen doing some individual jogging here to recharge himself.

