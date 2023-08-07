SPORT

Photos of Nigerian First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu receiving DTigress at the State House on Monday.

Nigerian First lady, Oluremi Tinubu on Monday received the Nigeria national women’s basketball team, DTigress at the State House, Abuja after defeating Senegal to win the 2023 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket Championship trophy for the fourth consecutive time.

You will recall that during the weekend, DTigress defeated 11 times African Champions, Senegal 84-74 to secure their sixth Championship at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda.

Following their successfully campaign in Kigali, Rwanda. The Nigerian first lady, Oluremi Tinubu has hosted the Nigerian Female Basketball team, DTigress at the country’s State House in Abuja.

Here are some photos of Nigerian first lady, Oluremi Tinubu receiving DTigress at the State House on Monday:

Sharing photos of Oluremi Tinubu receiving the victorious DTigress at the country’s State House on Monday, her special adviser on media, Busola Kukoyi tweeted: “First Lady Oluremi Tinubu hosts D’Tigress. Says they have placed Nigeria on the global map of excellence…”

