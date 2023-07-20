SPORT

Photos of Moses Simon spending quality time with his Nantes teammates ahead of their preseason games

Nigerian Super Eagles and Nantes attacker, Moses Simon has left football fans and social media users buzzing after sharing some photos of himself spending quality time with his Nantes teammates in a beach ahead of their preseason friendly games.

Sharing photos of himself spending quality time with his Nantes teammates ahead of the upcoming season, the Nigerian international posted on Facebook:

This Facebook post from the Nigerian Super Eagles attacker, Moses Simon sharing Photos of himself spending quality time with his Nantes teammates has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have described the photos as adorable, while some told him to keep up with the good work.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

The Nigerian International, Moses Simon and his Nantes teammates will take on Angers in a preseason friendly game on Sunday at the Complexe Sportif Henri Michel 1 Stadium in France.

