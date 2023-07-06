Photos of Martinez, Antony, Fred, Henderson & Other Man Utd Players During Pre-Season Training

Manchester United have commenced their preseason preparations ahead of the upcoming season, which is set to begin next month.

The Red Devils are eager to warm up and get into gear through a series of friendly matches, allowing them to regain their form and adapt to new playing styles under the guidance of their coach.

While not all senior players returned to Carrington on the first day, notable names such as Donny van de Beek, Amad, Jadon Sancho, and Anthony Martial were among the early batch of players who wasted no time in reporting for duty.

The club’s training facilities witnessed the presence of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Dean Henderson, Lisandro Martinez, Amad, and Antony, who engaged in training sessions to regain fitness and sharpness ahead of the preseason matches.

Manchester United’s first preseason fixture is scheduled against Leeds United on July 12th. The team are eagerly anticipating this clash, as it marks the beginning of their preparation for the competitive season. The team’s calendar also includes high-profile matchups against Real Madrid, Arsenal, and Borussia Dortmund, providing valuable tests and opportunities to assess their progress.

As the preseason unfolds, fans will eagerly watch Manchester United’s progress, hoping for positive results and promising performances from both the established stars and the new signings.

Charlesayor (

)