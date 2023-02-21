Photos Of Man United Players Training Ahead Of Barcelona’s Game

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Man United player have continued to train very hard ahead of their important UEFA Europa round of 32 second leg tie against Barcelona, and fans would be hoping to see them come out top of the game on Thursday.

In the recent trainning photos shared by Man United on Facebook, the likes of Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford and Jadon Sancho were all seen trainning very hard.

Below are some of the photos from Man United’s trainning section;

Man United have been outstanding this season , and the have continued to go from strength to strength.

In the first leg of the tie, the Red Devil’s were able to hold Barcelona to a 2-2 draw, thanks to Marcus Rashford’s brilliance.

United goes into the game on the back of a 3-0 win over Leicester City, and they will be focused on getting all points against Barcelona on Thursday.

