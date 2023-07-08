Photos of Kai Havertz taking part in first session emerges ahead of Arsenal’s match vs Nurnberg

Arsenal’s New Boy, Kai Havertz has taken part in his first training session with his new teammates.

After three somewhat disappointing years at Stamford Bridge, the German international is looking to reignite his career under Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish tactician sees potential in Havertz as an attacking midfielder, a shift from his previous role leading the line at Chelsea.

The North Londoners are also expecting the arrivals of Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming pre-season tour in America. While Havertz was not included in the squad for a recent friendly against Watford, he is expected to be ready for the next match against Nurnberg in Germany.

Arteta expressed his excitement about working with Havertz, stating the player’s top-quality skills, versatility, and intelligence. The Arsenal manager believes Havertz will bring significant strength and variety to the team’s midfield, enhancing their overall playing style.

The 24-year-old midfielder’s arrival has been warmly welcomed by the club, and Arteta is eager to begin working with him during pre-season training. Havertz’s addition is expected to inject new energy into Arsenal’s squad as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.

