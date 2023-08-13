SPORT

Photos Of Former United Player, Weghorst In His New Club Surfaces

Former Man United star, Weghorst has been pictured in his new Bundesliga team as the player seems very happy to have made the move to Germany.

The former United star who spent last season at the Theatre of Dreams made the move from Burnley (his parent club) just last week and it’s great to see him training already.

Below are some of the photos of Weghorst training in his new club;

The former Man United star was among the players to win a trophy for Man United in the last six years, and his important goals and contribution in the Carabao Cup for Man United last season cannot be undermined.

In as much as Weghorst might not be one of the best starts in the world, fans believe his excellent work rate makes him a good fit, and they hope he will excel in the German Bundesliga with his new team.

